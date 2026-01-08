Liquor Bottles Dumped To Malign Tirumala, 2 Arrested: Police

Tirupati police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an alleged conspiracy aimed at maligning the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the holy Tirumala hills of Lord Venkateswara by spreading fake news on social media.

Two accused have been arrested, while another suspect is on the run.

The issue came to light on January 4, when several social media posts and news reports claimed that liquor bottles were found at Tirumala, including near the police guest house. The posts also alleged that alcohol was being freely smuggled into the hill shrine through the Alipiri toll gate.

Photographs of empty liquor bottles were circulated as proof, triggering concern among devotees. Following the reports, TTD authorities, police, and vigilance officials launched an immediate investigation.

During the probe, a Tirumala police team led by Head Constable Roop Sekhar Naidu found nine empty 180-ml liquor bottles behind a parapet wall near bushes in the Balaji Colony area. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the police station.

Police said the preliminary investigation established that the empty bottles had no connection with the police guest house, as claimed in the viral posts. Further examination of CCTV footage, vehicle movement data using FASTag, technical analysis, and Excise Department records helped officials trace the liquor bottles to shops in Tirupati.

Investigators found that the prime accused, Allapaka Koti, identified as a YSRCP activist from Tirupati, allegedly conspired with others to target the TTD and the police department.

“As part of a premeditated plan, empty liquor bottles were allegedly brought from Tirupati and dumped near the Kaustubham guest house compound wall in Balaji Colony. Subsequently, videos and photographs were recorded and circulated on social media to create a sensation and damage the reputation of the TTD and the government,'' the police officials said.

Police said Koti allegedly informed Navin, a YSRCP social media activist, who then alerted Mohan Krishna, a photographer working with a regional newspaper associated with the YSRCP. Mohan Krishna allegedly deputed photographers to the spot to record visuals, which were later shared online.

On Wednesday, police arrested Allapaka Koti and Mohan Krishna. Two mobile phones, a Swift Dzire car, and a laptop allegedly used in the offence were seized and sent for forensic examination.

Police said Mohan Krishna is allegedly withholding another mobile phone, claiming it was lost, and is not cooperating with the investigation.

The third accused, Navin, is currently on the run, and special teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. Investigations are continuing to identify the role of other individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The issue has sparked a political row, with the ruling TDP sharing the police version and hailing the Tirupati police for exposing what it called a “conspiracy” to defame Tirumala, while targeting the YSRCP.