ONGC Oil Well Fire Under Control In Andhra, Residents Allowed To Return Home

After three days of firefighting and blowout control operations, authorities have declared it safe for residents evacuated from villages near the ONGC gas well fire in Andhra Pradesh's Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district to return home.

The massive blaze at Mori-5 Well, which erupted on January 5 during repair works, has now been substantially contained, with the risk of escalation deemed “remote.”

The incident forced the evacuation of over 500 people from Irusumanda and Mori villages after flames soared nearly 20 meters into the air. With the situation 90% contained, the Konaseema district administration has issued an advisory for residents of surrounding areas to return to their homes. Relief camps, which were housing hundreds of villagers since Monday, are expected to wind down as the threat of a secondary explosion has been ruled out.

ONGC's Crisis Management Team (CMT), working alongside experts from Delhi and Mumbai and PEC contractor M/s Deep Industries, has managed to reduce both fire and heat. The intensity of the blaze, along with noise levels and ambient heat, has dropped sharply.

A new approach road from the rear of the wellsite has been completed, allowing heavy logistics and machinery to reach the "ground zero" of the blowout.

Engineers have established a continuous "water blanket" or umbrella at the wellsite. This cooling mechanism is critical for allowing crews to work in close proximity to the wellhead for debris removal. Systematic removal of damaged rig components and debris is currently underway to provide a clear line of sight for the final stage, capping the wellhead.

ONGC reiterated that community safety and environmental protection remain the highest priorities. Continuous monitoring of air quality and nearby water bodies is being conducted within a 600-meter radius.

While some crop damage, of paddy and coconut trees, was reported in the immediate vicinity, the company and district officials have assured that compensation assessments will follow once the well is completely capped.

"Steady progress is being made. In view of the remote likelihood of any escalation, residents are advised to resume their daily routines," a senior district official stated.

The Mori-5 Well, part of ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset, was being operated by Deep Industries under a Production Enhancement Contract (PEC) when the leak occurred during workover operations.