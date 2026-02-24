4 Die After Consuming "Adulterated Milk" In Andhra, 1 Arrested

Four people have died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram city in Andhra Pradesh, the East Godavari district administration said on Monday.

Police and health teams said all the victims consumed milk supplied by the same local vendor in Rajamahendravaram.

Preliminary investigation suggests the milk may have been contaminated, leading to symptoms of anuria (inability to pass urine) and acute kidney complications among consumers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Y Srikanth said, "Four persons died over the past two days after consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in the city."

The milk vendor has been arrested. Food Safety teams have collected milk and blood samples from affected families and sent them to laboratories for detailed analysis.

East Godavari District Collector Kirthi Chekuri said authorities conducted house-to-house surveys and gathered 73 samples so far, including cattle samples from 42 animals, as part of the investigation.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed officials to ensure the best medical care for the sick and take strict action if adulteration is confirmed.

The Chief Minister said his government will bear the entire medical expenditure of the people who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals after consuming the 'adulterated' milk.

"We are offering Rs 10 lakh financial compensation to the family of the victims and free treatment for all those hospitalised," the HCief Minister said.

Health teams continue to monitor patients in hospitals, and experts await laboratory test reports to confirm the exact cause of the kidney-related illnesses.

Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and anguish over the tragic incident and alleged that negligence in food safety enforcement has directly endangered public lives and demanded that the government take stringent action against those responsible for the adulteration.

He called for urgent administrative intervention to strengthen food safety inspections and restore public confidence in essential commodities like milk.