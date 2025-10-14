"Why Are Bengaluru Roads So Bad?" Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Quotes Chinese Visitor

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again drawn attention to Bengaluru's poor infrastructure, this time quoting a visitor from China who questioned the state of the city's roads and cleanliness.

In her post on social media platform X, Shaw said that the business visitor was shocked to see the poor condition of the area, with garbage strewn around and roads in bad shape, adding whether the government truly wanted to support investment.

"I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment?" she wrote.

She said the visitor, who recently arrived from China, remarked, "I have just come from China and can't understand why India can't get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable."

She tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Shaw has been actively speaking about infrastructure problems in the city. In September, she pointed out shoddy construction and a lack of proper planning in the civic upgrade.

After Bengaluru West City Corporation shared a video claiming the Malleswaram BBMP School Road black spot was cleaned and beautified, Shaw criticised the work, saying, "Are you really proud of this? The footpath is reclaimed, but it's still shoddily finished. Full marks for effort, but please ensure good-quality finishing."

Shaw's remark came soon after the CEO of a trucking company planned to move their operations away from the Outer Ring Road due to worsening conditions.

Earlier this year, Shaw compared the city's infrastructure and streets to those in Ecuador. Sharing a video of San Cristobal Island, Shaw wrote on X, "Clean and well-designed streets on San Cristobal Island in Ecuador. Bengaluru, hang your head in shame."

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an ambitious urban beautification drive under the "Brand Bengaluru - Vibrant Bengaluru" initiative, which aims for well-planned sidewalks, dedicated cycling lanes, and green spaces.

BBMP has proposed to enhance city aesthetics with Rs 50 crore for decorative lighting and Rs 25 crore for a Skydeck project.