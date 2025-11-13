Kiran Mazumdar Shaw And Sudha Murty Light Up Bengaluru Wedding | Viral Video

A viral video capturing the joyous dance of biopharma pioneer Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty at a family wedding in Bengaluru has won widespread admiration. Both women, well into their seventies, were seen dancing energetically to dhol beats during the baraat of Shaw's nephew, Eric Mazumdar, son of Shaw's brother Ravi. The clip was shared by entrepreneur-politician Anil Shetty, who wrote, "Ignore my dance steps-I was so happy to see two seventy-plus years young with so much energy."

Watch the video here:

Held at the Taj West End in Bengaluru, the wedding reception also saw presence of dignitaries including DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Shivakumar extended his best wishes over X, calling the event a celebration of love and togetherness.

Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness. pic.twitter.com/CGF2FaCIhq — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 9, 2025

In the video, both individuals are lighting up the dance floor with their infectious joy. Social media reactions flooded in: "Great to see two powerful women entrepreneurs dancing like kids," said one user. Another remarked, "Those two women are truly inspiring for both men and women."

Aside from the dance moment, the wedding also sparked interest in the groom. Eric Mazumdar is an Assistant Professor of Computing & Mathematical Sciences and Economics at California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Holding a Bachelor's in EECS from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a PhD from University of California, Berkeley, he serves on the board of Biocon Limited since November 2021.

While the moment captured smiles and dance, it resonated deeper: two stalwarts from corporate and social spheres celebrating life with genuine delight. One social media user summed it up: "It's a rare reminder that age is just a number and joy has no expiry."