Honour Social Innovators Too: Sudha Murty Cites QR Code Inventor's Example

Rajya Sabha nominated member Sudha Murty on Thursday made a strong pitch for recognising social innovators, arguing that while technical achievements receive widespread acclaim, those who create solutions for everyday challenges often go unnoticed.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Murty highlighted how innovations like the idli grinder have transformed lives, particularly those of women, yet their inventors remain largely forgotten.

"When you do a technical innovation, you are respected for your achievements, you get an award, people clap, but when it comes to other achievements, people don't bother," she said.

Drawing attention to global examples, Murty cited the Japanese inventor of the QR code, who chose not to patent his innovation, enabling it to become freely available worldwide.

"He said it should be made free and with a QR code... Our economy... our entire global economy, is booming very well. But he did it because bahujana hitaya, bahujana sukhaya (for the welfare and happiness of many)," she said.

The nominated member noted that while the government has instituted various awards across categories -- from CSR recognition by the Department of Corporate Affairs to technology awards from the Department of Commerce and Industries -- there is no dedicated award line for social innovation.

"I request the government of India to start a new award line, social innovation line, so that social innovators can be recognised, respected, and we get the advantage of that, all of us in the society," Murty said.

Drawing from her own experience working in the social sector, she recalled instituting similar awards and witnessing their impact.

