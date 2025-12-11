IndiGo's Rs 10,000 Travel Vouchers For "Severely Impacted" Customers

Passengers "severely impacted" during the chaos at airports from December 3-5 due to IndiGo's crew shortage will receive Rs 10,000 in compensation, the airline announced today. IndiGo, however, has not specified what "severely impacted" means and how it would identify the customers for the compensation payout.

The airline, which is facing fire and action over the cancellation of hundreds of flights for several days, said in a release that it has already ensured necessary refunds for cancelled flights.

"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers," the airline said in a statement. "These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," it added.

IndiGo has clarified that this compensation is additional to the compensation ranging from Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 that it has committed as per the government's guidelines for customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time.

"At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us-safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again," the statement said.

The airline said in a separate statement that its services to all destinations have been restored for four days now and that there have been no same-day cancellations for the past three days except those due to weather, technical and other uncontrollable factors.

"IndiGo continues to strengthen its operations, improving its services day by day to now operating 1,900+ flights that seamlessly connect all 138 destinations across our network. Our commitment to operational excellence has led to significant efficiency gains, and our On-time Performance has been restored to top-tier industry standards," it said.

"As the IndiGo team works hand-in-hand with authorities to further normalize our operations, we remain focused on safety, efficiency, and support to every customer," the statement said.

The government has slashed IndiGo's winter schedule by 10 per cent after its poor preparation for implementing new flight safety norms led to a massive crew shortage that grounded hundreds of flights for days and left thousands stranded.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said they will take tough action and that safety in civil aviation is non-negotiable. They have also said they will set an example for other airlines to prevent a recurrence of the chaos.