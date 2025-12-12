4 Flight Inspectors Who Oversaw Indigo Ops Sacked By Aviation Watchdog DGCA

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has sacked four flight operations inspectors who oversaw safety and operational compliance of the crisis-hit IndiGo.

The action was taken due to negligence in inspection and monitoring of the airline, sources said.

IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights this month after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

The DGCA has deployed two teams at the carrier's office in Gurugram to oversee various operations, including crew utilisation and refunds, sources said. The 'oversight teams' will submit a daily report to the regulator by 6 pm.

The first team is looking into aspects like the total fleet, pilot strength, crew utilisation (in hours), crew under training, split duties, unplanned leaves, standby crew, flights per day, and the total number of sectors affected on account of crew shortage. It will also keep an eye on the average stage length (distance flown in a single leg, from one takeoff to landing) and the airline's network to get a complete picture of the operations.

The second team is looking into problems caused by the crisis, including the refund status (both from the airline's end and websites/agents), compensation to passengers under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), on-time performance, returning lost baggage and the cancellation status of various flights.

IndiGo's Ops Curtailed

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has been told to cut down its operations by 10 per cent. With the airline operating around 2,200 flights a day, a 10 per cent reduction will involve the cancellation of more than 200 flights.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, while announcing the decision on Tuesday, said many passengers faced "severe inconvenience due to IndiGo's internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules and inadequate communication".

"The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall IndiGo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding by it, IndiGo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," he posted on X after meeting the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers.

During the last week, many passengers faced severe inconvenience due to Indigo's internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules and inadequate communication. While the enquiry and necessary actions are underway, another meeting with Indigo's top management was held to… pic.twitter.com/yw9jt3dtLR — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) December 9, 2025

He said IndiGo has been instructed to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures, "without any exception".