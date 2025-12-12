Can't Cap Airfares For Entire Year, Aviation Minister Tells Parliament

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told the Lok Sabha today that the government cannot impose fare caps for an entire year, citing seasonal fluctuations in demand and operational realities of the aviation sector.

His remarks came amid widespread concern over expensive air tickets during major festivals and as the country's largest airline, IndiGo, faces a mandated reduction in its flight schedule following significant operational disruptions.

Naidu said airfares traditionally rise during periods of high demand and that it would not be viable for the ministry to enforce an annual cap.

"We cannot cap airfares for the entire year," the minister told Parliament. "During the festive season, demand increases and fares go up. We have asked airlines to increase their capacity during these busy periods."

He added that the ministry has expanded flight routes and brought more flights into the system to ensure passengers have multiple travel options at times when demand spikes.

Naidu outlined steps taken by the government to keep fares "within an adjustable and reasonable range," including instructing carriers to increase seat capacity, add new flights on popular routes, and comply with passenger-protection guidelines.

"Airlines have been advised to augment capacity during peak seasons," he said. "More flights have been introduced, and flight routes have been expanded."