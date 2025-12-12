Haryana Man Drove 800 Km To Get Son To School For Exam During IndiGo Chaos

During the IndiGo crisis, thousands of families were stranded in airports across the country. From missing their own weddings to missing job interviews, the mass flight cancellations made life inconvenient for people. One such case is of Rajnath Panghal from Haryana's Rohtak district, who had to drive hundreds of kilometres to make sure his son reaches his school in time ahead of exams.

Panghal had booked an IndiGo flight to Indore for his son that was supposed to take off from Delhi at 5.35 pm on December 6. However, on reaching the airport, he came to know that the flight had been cancelled. "We were confused as to what we should do next. My son had his pre-board exams coming up and needed to reach his school," said Panghal.

With limited options and his son's exams starting on December 8, Panghal decided to drive all the way to Indore. Panghal drove through the night, almost 800 kilometres to reach his son's school in the morning. "The road is not complete yet, so there were some difficulties, but we reached the school at 7 am," Panghal said.

Panghal said that the compensation provided by the airlines should not be limited to the exact airfare of the cancelled flight but should be similar to the surge prices of airfares during such a crisis. "The amount of money families spend to travel to and from the airport should also be compensated," Panghal said.

IndiGo had cancelled thousands of flights this month after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations, with the cancellations peaking on December 5 and declining since. The airline said on Tuesday that its operations have stabilised and are back to normal levels.