Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls: Voting Secrecy Row Delays Counting

A controversy over the secrecy of votes has delayed the counting process in the Haryana Rajya Sabha Election, with complaints filed by both the Congress and the BJ against each other's MLAs.

Speaking to NDTV, Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi explained the sequence of events that led to the delay in counting.

According to Bedi, a Congress MLA filed a complaint with the Returning Officer against Haryana Minister Anil Vij, alleging that he violated the rules of voting secrecy. In response, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam lodged a complaint against Congress MLA Paramveer Singh, while Bedi himself filed a complaint against Congress MLA Bharat Beniwal.

After the voting concluded, the Returning Officer heard arguments from all parties. Following discussions, the officer decided to refer the matter to the Election Commission of India for further examination. The counting of votes will begin only after the Commission gives its direction.

Bedi claimed that Congress MLA Paramveer Singh showed his ballot to Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad but did not fold the ballot paper afterwards, which he alleged violated secrecy norms.

He also alleged that former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was acting as a polling agent, touched the ballot paper when Congress MLA Bharat Beniwal showed him his vote, another alleged breach of voting secrecy. According to Bedi, video footage reportedly shows Hooda touching Beniwal's ballot.

The Congress has accused Minister Anil Vij of also revealing his vote and failing to maintain secrecy.

For now, the Returning Officer has asked all parties to wait for directions from the Election Commission of India, after which the counting process for the Rajya Sabha election will proceed.