CBI To Probe Bank Fraud Cases, No One Will Be Spared: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday insisted the government has taken action after revelations of fraud involving its fixed deposits with IDFC FIRST Bank, as well as the irregularities involving the Panchkula Municipal Corporation's deposits in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Two IAS officers have been suspended, Kotak Mahindra Bank has been de-empanelled and the CBI has also now begun investigating the cases, the chief minister said.

The IDFC FIRST Bank fraud is linked to irregularities involving approximately Rs 590 crore in fixed deposits held by various Haryana government departments and the Kotak Mahindra Bank issue involves alleged misappropriation of Rs 160 crore in fixed deposits belonging to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Recalling that the opposition had raised the issue of the IDFC Bank scam in the Assembly, Saini said, "I had stated that the money would be recovered within 24 hours, and it was. The funds involved in the Kotak Mahindra Bank scam have also been recovered. We had constituted a committee to look into the matter. Additionally, the Anti-Corruption Bureau was conducting an investigation into the scams. We have taken action based on the findings that emerged from these investigations. The probe has now been handed over to the CBI."

Asked whether the transfer of some other IAS officers was linked to the irregularities, the chief minister said that the decision was part of "routine administrative reshuffles".

"It is my firm belief that no guilty party - whether an employee, an officer, or any other high-ranking individual - should be spared. The true face of anyone involved in this must be exposed. This is a massive scam. Strict action must be taken, and it must be taken immediately," Saini said.