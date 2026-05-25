IndiGo Pilot Shares Rare Aerial Video Of Illuminated India-Pakistan Border: "Glowing Line Of Lights"

An IndiGo pilot has gone viral after sharing a stunning night-time aerial view of the India-Pakistan border from the cockpit, leaving social media users mesmerised by the glowing line of lights cutting through the darkness below. Captain Pradeep Krishnan posted the rare footage online, capturing what appeared to be a brightly illuminated stretch of the India-Pakistan border during a late-night flight. The video showed a continuous line of yellow floodlights stretching across the landscape, sharply separating the two nations against the otherwise dark terrain.

In the viral clip, Captain Krishnan could also be heard speaking to passengers and saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, if you look outside the aircraft, you might capture a glimpse of one of the most sensitive, heavily guarded borders of the world, India and Pakistan border."

The breathtaking bird's-eye view highlighted the heavily guarded Radcliffe Line, with clusters of lights marking border outposts and security installations on both sides. Seen from cruising altitude, the illuminated boundary created a dramatic visual contrast that many viewers described as surreal.

They say you can spot the India–Pakistan border from space at night, a glowing line of lights cutting across the darkness, visible even from orbit," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments. Many users called the visuals breathtaking and said they had never seen the India-Pakistan border from such a perspective before. Some users reflected on the human side of borders, commenting that ordinary people on both sides are often separated by politics and history rather than personal differences.

One user wrote, "Beautiful people on both sides divided by ugliness of border politics." A second user joked, "Btw who will pay the light bill of the border."

Others were simply struck by the sheer scale of the lighting infrastructure visible from the sky. A third said, "Hats off Capt Pradeep, you are always stupendous and fabulous in information."

"It's like the two seas together but never mixing together! Just so near yet so far," added a fourth.