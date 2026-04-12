IndiGo Pilot's Mid-Air Encounter With <i>'Kattappa'</i> Actor Sathyaraj Wins Internet: "No Stardom, Just Pure Humility"

A mid-air encounter turned memorable when an IndiGo pilot came face-to-face with veteran actor Sathyaraj, best known for playing Kattappa in 'Baahubali'. The actor was on an IndiGo flight when the pilot, still in uniform after finishing his duty, was seated next to him. He was super stoked to meet the man behind one of Indian cinema's most iconic characters.

Hemanth Naidu documented the sweet encounter in an Instagram video, where they discussed the actor's shooting schedules, discipline, and the famous question that has echoed across pop culture since the film's release. The reference, central to the plot of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', has become one of the most recognisable lines in Indian film history.

“Did you ever get a chance to ask Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyu maara? Well, I did. Not in a press meet, not on a film set, but 35,000 feet in the air. Right after my flight duty, I was seated next to the man himself, Mr. Satayraj. We spoke about his shooting schedules, his discipline and honesty, and how he is fitter at 71 than most of us today. He even asked about my schedule as a pilot and reminded me health is the real wealth. No stardom, just pure humility," Naidu said in the video.

"35,000 feet comes with more than just views. I get to meet incredible people and have conversations that stay with me for life. This is just one of many," the pilot wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Fans praised the candid moment, calling it a perfect blend of fandom and spontaneity.

The epic Baahubali franchise, created by SS Rajamouli, consists of two films: 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015) and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (2017). The franchise is known for its grand visuals, epic battles, intriguing storyline, and iconic characters like Prabhas. The story revolves around the rivalry between brothers Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati.

The franchise transformed Indian cinema's global reach and cemented actor Sathyaraj's portrayal of Kattappa as unforgettable. Even years after the films' release, the character continues to spark curiosity and nostalgia among audiences.