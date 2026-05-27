On Camera, Cops Parade Criminals On Bengal Streets In Their Underwear

The new BJP government of Bengal has hit upon a novel way to intimidate criminals and build trust on the police among the public. The move, it is expected, will also dispel the atmosphere of fear prevailing in Bengal.

Over the last days, the Bengal police have been observed parading criminals in a semi-nude state through the streets of North, South, and Central Howrah.

Since the change of power in Bengal on May 4, every arrested criminal -- following their court appearance - is being taken on a tour of the very localities where they once reigned supreme through fear.

Previously, the mere sight of these goons would strike terror into the hearts of the people, compelling them to instinctively raise their hands in deference and salutation.

But now, after watching the humiliation of these criminals, the residents of these areas are now speaking openly - rather than in hushed tones - about them.

In North Howrah, the police were seen parading Akash Singh - dubbed the area's notorious 'Don' - his head shaved, clad only in a sleeveless vest and underwear.

Sources said the police had arrested him earlier this month. On Wednesday, the police took him to all the localities where he had allegedly perpetrated criminal acts. A crime scene reconstruction was also conducted during this exercise.

Investigating officers inspected the sites where numerous attacks, bombings, and other criminal incidents had occurred in 2021 and the years that followed.

In Sankrail area of South Howrah, the police were observed parading Shaheen Molla in an identical manner. Molla was arrested on charges of extorting large sums of money in the name of the local MLA, Priya Pal, while he was employed as a Traffic Home Guard.

Following the events in North and South Howrah, the police from Shibpur station were subsequently seen parading - in precisely the same manner - a notorious figure named Shamim Ahmed 'Bade' through the Chaura Basti area in Central Howrah. Ahmed is also a leader of the Trinamool Congress and the husband of the ward's former Councillor.

The police view this operation as a stern message to criminals. Officers said the objective is also to dispel the atmosphere of fear among the public, enabling citizens to go about their daily lives without intimidation.

This, they said, is also why people are now coming forward to lodge complaints against these gangsters at their local police stations.