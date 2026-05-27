Bengal's Hakimpur Border Sees Rise In Movement After Crackdown On Immigrants

Since the BJP-led government has come into power in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has taken multiple crucial decisions for the state, among them the implementation of the 'detect-delete-deport' system aimed at illegal immigrants.

Following the announcement of opening 'holding centers' in the districts along the state's border with Bangladesh, a fresh wave of infiltrators surged at the Hakimpur border emerged in the North 24 Parganas district. At least 100 to 200 people have gathered at the Hakimpur checkpost since Monday.

An official told NDTV, "During the SIR, a large number of illegal residents returned to Bangladesh daily through the border areas of North 24 Parganas. For almost two months following the announcement of the SIR (in October), Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the Newtown, Dum Dum and Dankuni areas were returning to their home country through the Hakimpur border." Around two months later, this activity subsided during the election period.

Hakimpur Checkpost is located 35 kilometers from the nearest town Basirhat. Being a porous border and having topographical advantages, immigrants are choosing the Border Security Force (BSF) checkpost to cross over to Bangladesh.

Many who had entered through the same Hakimpur as long ago as 2015 had been working odd jobs, like ragpickers and domestic helpers, in the outskirts of Kolkata.

A North 24 Parganas local said there is a higher shortage of daily wage workers in the brick kilns of Basirhat and Sandeshkhali since the poll revision exercise was held.

Amid the border crossing, Adhikari has warned, "Bangladesh should accept these people. We don't want to send them to jail and the police have been informed of the same. They will eat into our national fund, take clothes and medicines. They are not our sons-in-law."

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who comes from Malda district, said illegal immigrants will be kept at holding centres and the Centre will decide the course of action against them. "Party and government are not the same. Unlike the Trinamool Congress, the BJP would not come in the way of government's works. The Centre's priority is to ensure the safety and security of the country. That is why the fencing work along Bengal's borders is going on, which was stalled for the past 15 years."