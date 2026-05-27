Video: Teen's Father In Pune Porsche Case Celebrates Bail With Family

The 1977 Bollywood song "Bambai se aaya mera dost, dost ko salaam karo" echoes in what appears to be a local restaurant as the Agarwal family celebrates the Supreme Court's bail order in Pune Porsche case. Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor alleged to have been driving the Porsche car under the influence of alcohol in May 2024 in Pune that killed two engineers, was granted bail on March 10. A video, said to be from the days following the bail order, shows Vishal Agarwal celebrating with friends and family.

In a now viral video, Agarwal is seen dancing alongside his wife and son. He has two garlands around his neck - one made of pink flowers and another of currency notes put together. His son lifts him as the band performs live and the family rejoices in the win.

His wife too is seen dancing with a garland made of currency notes around her neck.

Later in the video, Agarwal is seen being lifted by another man, while his son lifts his wife. Together they dance, laugh, and celebrate.

The video has sparked outrage among people on social media. NDTV has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Why Minor's Parents Were Arrested

Agarwal and his wife were arrested for allegedly trying to manipulate his son's blood samples to establish he was not drunk at the time of the incident. He allegedly tried to coerce their driver into taking responsibility for the accident.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Agarwal to March 10.

"We note that the appellant herein has been in jail for the last 22 months. The appellant has made out a case for bail. Bail granted subject to terms and conditions to be imposed by the trial court," the bench ordered.

The top court, however, restrained Agarwal from contacting any witnesses in the case.

Pune Porsche Case

On May 19, 2024, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol mowed down two people - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa - in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. The teen driver was granted bail within 15 hours of the incident with the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) asking him to work with the traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay on road safety. This sparked nationwide outrage following which the boy was sent to an observation home.

The JJB on June 7, 2025 ordered that the teen will be tried as an adult only to step back from it a month later.