Byju's Founder Sentenced: Inside The Crisis That Broke India's Edtech Giant

There was a time when Byju's looked unstoppable.

Its logo sat on the Indian cricket team's jersey. Global investors lined up to pour money into the company. Parents across India bought into the promise that technology could transform education. At its peak in 2022, the company was valued at $22 billion and founder Byju Raveendran became one of India's most celebrated startup faces.

Now, the same founder has been sentenced by a Singapore court to six months in jail for contempt over disobeying court orders tied to his assets.

The dramatic turn marks the latest chapter in what has become one of the biggest corporate collapses in India's startup history. Follow Markets Live Updates

What started as a fast-growing edtech success story slowly spiralled into delayed audits, mounting debt, angry investors, insolvency proceedings, accusations of fund diversion, cross-border lawsuits and a global hunt for missing money.

Here's how it all unravelled.

The Rise: Pandemic Boom, Global Ambitions

Founded in 2011 as Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju's grew rapidly by tapping into India's strong focus on education and competitive exams.

The company's timing could not have been better.

As smartphones spread across India and online learning became mainstream, Byju's positioned itself as the future of education. Then came Covid-19. Schools shut. Students moved online. Demand exploded. Investors rushed in.

Big global names backed the company. Byju's expanded aggressively into the US and other markets. It bought companies at breakneck speed -- including Aakash Educational Services, Great Learning and Epic -- spending nearly $3 billion on acquisitions.

The company projected confidence everywhere. Massive ad campaigns. Celebrity endorsements. Cricket sponsorships. Global ambitions.

But beneath the rapid expansion, problems were quietly building.

The Billion-Dollar Loan That Changed Everything

In November 2021, Byju's raised a massive $1.2 billion term loan from overseas lenders. At the time, it was celebrated as a sign that Indian startups had arrived on the global stage.

That loan would later become the centre of Byju's collapse.

The company said the money would fund growth and expansion. But lenders soon started worrying about governance and transparency.

Things became uncomfortable when Byju's delayed filing audited financial statements. Questions emerged around revenue recognition practices. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs reportedly sought explanations over delayed filings.

When the FY21 numbers finally came out, they shocked many investors. Losses had ballooned to around Rs 4,588 crore.

Confidence began slipping. As scrutiny intensified, Byju's faced one of the worst signals any company can receive: auditors quitting. Deloitte resigned as auditor after citing delays in financial statements and lack of communication. Later, BDO Global's India affiliate also stepped down.

For investors and lenders, this was a major red flag.

The company that once symbolised India's startup boom now appeared increasingly difficult to monitor financially. And global lenders started demanding answers.

Lenders Accuse Byju's Of Hiding Money

By late 2022 and early 2023, relations between Byju's and its lenders had broken down. Creditors accused the company of breaching loan conditions. Negotiations over restructuring failed. Then came the allegation that changed the entire battle.

Lenders claimed roughly $533 million linked to the loan had been moved without proper disclosure. The legal war quickly spread across countries.

US lenders fought to take control of Byju's US subsidiary, Byju's Alpha. Court battles erupted in Delaware and New York. Byju's accused lenders of acting aggressively. On the other hand, lenders accused the company of hiding assets and shifting funds offshore.

Then came another explosive allegation. Court filings later claimed a UK logistics company, OCI Limited, had been used to move and conceal more than $500 million from lenders. According to filings, the money allegedly moved through multiple entities before ending up with a Singapore-based company linked to Byju's operations.

The accusations deepened the perception that the company's financial structure had become opaque and chaotic.

Singapore Becomes Another Battleground

While US lenders pursued the company in American courts, Singapore emerged as another major legal front. A subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority began pursuing legal action tied to investments and asset transfers involving entities connected to Byju Raveendran.

The dispute, as per reports, stemmed from financing arrangements related to the acquisition of Aakash Educational Services shares. Singapore courts later issued orders linked to asset disclosures and ownership documents. The court eventually found that Raveendran had failed to comply with multiple orders dating back to April 2024, media reports added.

This led to the latest ruling: six months' jail for contempt of court. He was also ordered to pay costs and provide documents proving legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an entity tied to the dispute.

Insolvency Nightmare Begins For Byju's

As global legal battles intensified, problems exploded back home. In July 2024, the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted insolvency proceedings against Think & Learn.

The trigger was surprisingly small compared to the company's global liabilities: unpaid dues of around Rs 158 crore owed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The irony was striking. The same cricket sponsorship deal that once symbolised Byju's marketing power became one of the reasons insolvency proceedings began.

The company tried to settle the dispute. But lenders objected. Multiple courts became involved. The matter escalated into a larger fight over who controlled the company and its assets.

Battle Over Aakash

One of the most important fights centred on Aakash Educational Services -- arguably Byju's most valuable asset. Byju's had acquired Aakash in 2021 for nearly $1 billion. The deal was supposed to strengthen its hybrid online-offline education strategy.

Instead, Aakash became another courtroom conflict. As insolvency proceedings unfolded, Aakash proposed a rights issue to raise fresh capital.

Byju's opposed it fiercely.

The company argued that because it was undergoing insolvency proceedings, it could not participate properly in the issue. That would dilute its stake dramatically -- from about 25.75 per cent to potentially below 5 per cent.

Tribunals, however, refused to block the move. If dilution goes through fully, Byju's risks losing effective control of what was once considered its crown jewel.

Employees Unpaid, Investors Furious

While court cases multiplied, operational troubles became impossible to hide.

Employees complained of delayed salaries. Layoffs spread across teams. Investors openly questioned management decisions. Several board members resigned.

Some investors accused the company of poor governance and mismanagement. The valuation collapse was brutal.

From $22 billion at its peak, Byju's valuation crashed sharply. Some investors reportedly marked down the company to near $1 billion or lower.

Forbes eventually cut Byju Raveendran's net worth to zero.

Raveendran Fights Back

Even as cases mounted, Raveendran publicly pushed back against lenders, insolvency professionals and advisers. In one LinkedIn post last year, he alleged "criminal collusion" involving parties connected to the insolvency process.

He claimed whistleblower documents showed improper coordination between entities involved in restructuring proceedings. The allegations added yet another layer to an already tangled legal saga.

At the same time, US courts issued severe rulings tied to fund transfers involving Byju's Alpha and entities linked to hedge fund Camshaft Capital.

American courts accused parties connected to the company of executing unlawful transfers tied to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Fall Of India's Edtech Icon

Byju's collapse is now being viewed as far more than the downfall of one startup. It has become a cautionary tale about aggressive expansion, debt-fuelled growth and weak governance in India's startup ecosystem.

The company grew at extraordinary speed. But it also spent heavily, borrowed aggressively and expanded faster than its systems could handle.

When growth slowed after the pandemic, the cracks widened quickly. Today, the company that once promised to redefine global education is fighting for survival across multiple courts and countries.

Its founder -- once celebrated as the face of India's startup revolution -- now faces jail time in Singapore, mounting litigation in the US and an insolvency battle in India.

And the story may still not be over.