Siddaramaiah Camp Pushes For Multiple Deputy Chief Minister Formula: Sources

Even as the Congress steered closer to resolving the Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar power tussle in Karnataka with the leadership weighing on the side of Shivakumar, the backroom bargaining seems to have only just intensified.

According to sources, the Siddaramaiah camp has made a batch of demands on the party high command before the veteran leader steps down to make way for his deputy. NDTV has learnt that Siddaramaiah camp is pushing for multiple Deputy Chief Ministers under DK Shivakumar to keep the power balance. The CM camp also wants the new Karnataka Congress chief to be of their choice, as per the sources.

The latest demands are likely to the Congress high command in a bind as it may lead to multiple power centres in the state unit of the party and the government. As per sources, while DK Shivakumar is not keen on having any Deputy chief minister, he may agree to have only one if pushed. But he is unlikely to concede to multiple deputies as being demanded, sources have told NDTV. Hectic negotiations are likely to continue through the day to iron out issues.

In the Congress transition formula, sources told NDTV, Siddaramaiah has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat and asked to play a larger, national role from Delhi. He has asked for time to decide on that.

Siddaramaiah has apparently discussed the matter with his loyalists, declaring that he will "abide by the decisions of the high command". He could step down as early as Wednesday, sources said.

The Congress, which held a marathon six-hour meeting on Tuesday with both Siddarmaiah and Dk Shivakumar in Delhi.