"Attempt Made To Switch Driver After Crash": Pune Top Cop On Porsche Case

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar today said that there is an attempt being made to frame a driver instead of the 17-year-old teen accused of running over two people. He also said that soon after the crash, an attempt was made to switch drivers after the crash so that the minor wouldn't land in trouble.

"It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car. We are investigating this part and also under whose pressure the driver made that statement we are investigating it. Effort was made to change the driver during that period. We are investigating this also," Mr Kumar said during a press conference. He refuted reports that the car was being handled by the driver and said that they have video footage to prove that the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car.

"We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report we have other evidence also. He (the minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like section 304 cab happen," the Pune Commissioner said.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday, when the 17-year-old, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, knocked down the two IT professionals in the Kalyani Nagar area. Aneesh Awadhiya (24), who was riding the bike was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Ashwini Koshta (25) - who was riding pillion - was flung 20 feet into the air. Both of them died on the spot.