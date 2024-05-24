Rs 48,000 Bill, Pizza Before Alcohol Test: Probe Widens In Pune Porsche Crash

The Juvenile Justice Board is currently hearing arguments on whether or not the 17-year-old can be tried as an adult in the case. The Pune Police made the request claiming that the boy was fully aware that drink driving could have serious repercussions.

The boy was been in the meanwhile sent to a remand home till June 5, after initially being granted bail by the court on the condition that he write an essay on 'drink driving'.

Police revealed that the boy, and two of his friends who were in the luxury car, had visited a pub in Pune where they spent nearly Rs 48,000.

The speeding Porsche crashed into a bike, killing two software engineers in the early hours of Sunday.

The 24-year-old engineers - Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta - belonged to Madhya Pradesh's Indore and had come to Pune with the hopes of building a career.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen to the observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager's father in connection with the case.

A rap song has gone viral on social media claiming that it is the 17-year-old accused soon after the accident. But police and the boy's mother have stated that the video, a song where the singer is boasting about how he got away with the accident, is fake.

"The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre," says the teen's mother in her message.