Pune Porsche Case: Court Denies Temporary Bail Of Juvenile's Father

A court here on Wednesday rejected an application of the father of the juvenile driver involved in the May 2024 Porsche car crash for temporary bail citing the medical condition of his 79-year-old mother.

Considering the nature of offence and "reasonable apprehension of tampering with the witnesses," there were no grounds for releasing the juvenile's father on bail at this stage, held additional sessions judge K P Kshirsagar.

The applicant, a builder by profession, had said his mother was suffering from a serious medical condition and had been advised to undergo a spine surgery. His presence was necessary before and after the surgery, the plea said.

But the prosecution opposed the plea, stating that his mother's ailment was related to age, and there was no immediate danger to her life.

"Lumbar spine surgery of the mother of applicant/accused is a planned surgery. His father, sister, wife, son, brother-in-law can take care of his mother," argued special prosecutor Shishir Hiray.

The prosecutor also pointed out that the mother's medical prescriptions were dated July 7, 2025, and the application for bail was moved on July 8. It reveals deliberate creation of medical documentation for seeking relief, advocate Hiray claimed.

There was also the possibility of tampering with prosecution evidence by the accused, he said.

The court noted in the order that other family members of the accused's mother were available to look after her, and she was not in a critical condition.

"There appears no substance in the contention of applicant that he being the only son of his mother is required to take care of her and make decision of her surgery and medical procedure," the order stated.

The accused's son, then 17 years old and driving a Porsche car in an inebriated condition, allegedly knocked down a man and a woman on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area here in the wee hours of May 19, 2024. The victims, both software professionals, died.

The juvenile's parents were arrested along with government hospital doctors and others for allegedly trying to manipulate his blood samples after the accident to establish that he was not drunk.

His mother is now out on bail. His father, Sassoon Hospital doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor, hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen Bashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh are in jail. PTI SPK KRK

