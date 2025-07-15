Pune Porsche Case Accused, 17 At Time Of Crash, Won't Be Tried As Adult

The main accused in the Pune Porsche crash case - in which an allegedly drunk teenager rammed his father's Rs 2.5 crore electric supercar into a two-wheeler and killed two software professionals - cannot now be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board said Tuesday.

The main accused was 17 years old at the time of the tragic incident. The crash, and the death of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24 years old, triggered national outrage, particularly since the boy is the son of a prominent Pune businessman and the local police were accused of leniency and deliberately mishandling critical evidence to ensure his release.

This included feeding the boy burgers immediately after the crash to hide or dilute the alcohol in his bloodstream. Local police reportedly also did not alert their superiors, as required to by law.

There were also questions asked of the medical professionals involved, including doctors tasked with extracting and securing samples from the accused to test for blood alcohol levels.

And finally the Juvenile Justice Board itself faced scrutiny after allowing the boy bail within 15 hours of the horrific crash. The conditions imposed - two bonds of Rs 75,000 each and an order to write a 300-word essay on road accidents - were described as 'ridiculous'.