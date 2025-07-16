Why Juvenile Board Did Not Allow Porsche Crash Accused To Be Tried As Adult

The main accused in the Pune Porsche crash case - 17 and drunk when he rammed his father's Rs 2.5 crore supercar into a motorcyle and killed two people last year - escaped trial as an adult because the charges he faces do not attract minimum jail terms of seven years or more.

That, the Juvenile Justice Board ruled Tuesday, is the threshold beyond which a minor - a 'Child in Conflict with the Law' - accused of committing "heinous offences" can be tried as an adult.

The boy - the son of a prominent Pune realtor who was also arrested, as was the boy's mother, for tampering with evidence - was booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

These include Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and also faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Board concluded that none of these charges, individually or collectively, fulfill the critera for a "heinous" offence under the Juvenile Justice Act, and said "... the preliminary assessment under Section 15 - for declaring the child to be tried as an adult - is not maintainable".

What The Prosecution Said

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray pointed to the gruesome nature of the incident - the boy drove the supercar at nearly 180 km per hour into the two-wheeler - and argued he (and his family) knew the consequences since they influenced the police and tampered with evidence.

These acts, he said, displayed "maturity" and "criminal intent", and were attempts to manipulate the legal system. A "strong message" - by treating the boy as an adult - must be sent to others contemplating similarly "heinous" actions, Mr Hiray argued.

What The Defence Said

Appearing for the minor, Prashant Patil pointed to the Supreme Court's ruling in a 2020 case that specified the seven-year jail term threshold to identify "heinous" crimes.

Since none of the charges invoked in this case prescribe that level of punishment, the offences fall under the "serious" category, under which a minor accused cannot be seen as an adult.

Mr Patil also pointed out the focus of the Juvenile Justice Act is reformative and not punitive, and that psychological assessments showed no signs of criminal tendencies in the boy.

He said pushing the accused into the the adult criminal justice system would risk permanently damaging any prospects for his rehabilitation.

What The Juvenile Board Said

The Board - which came under heavy fire last year after giving the boy bail within 15 hours of the accident, on conditions as flimsy as 'write a 300-word essay on road accidents - acknowledged Mr Patil's argument and the precedent set by the Supreme Court in refusing the prosecution.

What Next In Pune Porsche Case

The accused will continue, for now, to be treated as a minor.

However, sources told NDTV the prosecution will pursue this point and is likely to challenge the Board's order in a higher court, possibly the Bombay High Court.