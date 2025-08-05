Screams, Crumbling Houses: Video Captures Uttarakhand Flood Horror

People could be heard screaming as a massive cloudburst struck a village in Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a flash flood that flattened everything in its wake, shows a disturbing video that captured the horror.

The dramatic footage showed people running to safety as the flash floods hurtled down, washing away everything, including the people on the road.

"Baap re baap," an unnamed person was heard saying on the video as he watched the devastation unfold.

A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri with several houses getting damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people were killed, officials said.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and is home to many hotels, restaurants and homestays. The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, locals said.

Videos from the area showed a torrent of muddy water and silt rushing down the slopes towards settlements along the banks of the river.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami posted on X.

A 16-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team has reached Dharali from its 12th battalion stationed at Matli in Uttarakhand while another unit of the same strength has also been asked to rush to the cloudburst site, the officials said.

Authorities have urged locals to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock.