New Video Shows Exact Moment Uttarkashi Flood Engulfed Dharali Village

A new video from old Dharali showing the exact moment a deadly wall of water and debris smashed the Uttarkashi settlement on August 5, sending residents scrambling for safety and engulfing the village within seconds, has surfaced.

Filmed from a higher altitude, the footage shows a quiet stretch of the village moments before the disaster. In the distance, a dark, churning surge of water, mud, and debris races into view at alarming speed. Villagers scatter in all directions as the torrent barrels forward.

Within moments, the flood swallows houses, shops, and small structures, splintering them apart and sweeping the wreckage downstream. The sheer force of the surge looks like a giant rolling wave. Entire buildings vanish in seconds, leaving behind a frothing river of debris.

At least five people have died in the disaster.

Officials said nearly 1,300 people were rescued or evacuated in the aftermath. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Pandey confirmed rescue operations have concluded, with most road links restored.

Satellite images from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) show the scale of destruction. Pre-flood images reveal clusters of homes along the Bhagirathi River while post-flood shots from August 7 show the area completely submerged, roads and bridges obliterated, and large swathes of land buried under sediment.

Initially believed to be caused by a cloudburst, experts now suspect a combination of intense rainfall, a possible glacial lake outburst, glacier collapse, or a landslide. The surge destroyed hotels, roads, and the centuries-old Kalp Kedar temple, leaving parts of the region buried under up to 25 feet of debris.

While the official missing count stands at 43, locals fear the toll could exceed 100.

Authorities have identified a new risk - a 400-500 metre-long temporary lake near Harsil. Under NDMA supervision, teams are working on controlled drainage to prevent another potential flood downstream.