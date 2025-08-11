ISRO Pics Show Impact Of Floods On Uttarakhand's Dharali, Bhagirathi River

The Indian Space Research Organisation has released satellite images from before and after flashfloods and landslides in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district in the first week of August show dramatic changes to the epicentre - Dharali village, which was almost completely destroyed.

An ISRO picture from June last year shows the Bhagirathi River flowing past a small patch of land on which several houses, small orchards, and other small buildings can be seen.

Then, in a second picture from August 7 that patch of land is completely flooded - as if it were never there - and the houses on it washed away. The interior parts of Dharali village, where the Kheer Gad River, a small tributary, flows into the Bhagirathi, have also been washed away.

Roads and a small bridge crossing the Kheer Gad have been wiped off, and the curve of the Bhagirathi now resembles a large crater after sediment and debris was dumped at this point.

The deposit measures a staggering 20 hectares.

Satellite Insights Aiding Rescue & Relief Ops



ISRO/NRSC used Cartosat-2S data to assess the devastating Aug 5 flash flood in Dharali & Harsil, Uttarakhand.



High-res imagery reveals submerged buildings, debris spread (~20ha), & altered river paths, vital for rescue teams on… pic.twitter.com/ZK0u50NnYF — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2025

On Monday morning district officials told news agency ANI nearly 1,300 people were rescued and/or evacuated after the tragedy struck. Garwhal Commissioner Vinay Pandey said rescue ops have now been closed, and road connectivity, for the most part, had been restored.

"The Valley Bridge has been restored... road connectivity should be fully restored by evening. Essential supplies like food, warm clothing, and daily items are being distributed. District officials are monitoring the situation and will disburse aid announced by the state..." he said.

Mr Pandey confirmed that 43 people, including nine Army personnel, are still missing.

"And the number of missing Nepali workers has dropped from 29 to 24. Additional information is being sought to further reduce the list. Updates will be provided..." he told ANI.

At least five deaths have been confirmed so far.

These and other ISRO satellite images have revealed the scale of destruction, and have also identified flooded areas and guided search-and-rescue teams to these priority locations.

Meanwhile, rain early this morning threatened to hamper any still-ongoing operation in or around the village of Dharali. The weather department issued a 'yellow' alert for all districts.

Also, a 'red' alert for heavy to very heavy rain over the next few hours in Almora, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Heavy rain was also reported from capital Dehradun and the already-affected Uttarkashi district.