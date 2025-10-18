Video: Uttarkashi Woman Beats Man With Slipper For Allegedly Misbehaving With Her Daughter

A video of a woman beating a man with her shoes in Uttarkashi has surfaced online. The footage, reportedly from Matli Bandarkot, has drawn widespread attention.

According to reports, the incident took place after the man allegedly misbehaved with the woman's daughter.

In the video, the woman is repeatedly striking the young man with her footwear while onlookers watch the scene unfold.

According to reports, the man works at a local tyre puncture shop. Though the video is a few days old, it gained viral status recently.

Following the incident, the young man has reportedly been on the run. Sachendra Parmar, a member of a Hindu organisation, said, “Since the incident, the young man has been absconding, and his current whereabouts are unknown. We demand that the authorities take action and ensure he is caught.”

Parmar added that several videos from Uttarkashi have recently gone viral, including content related to “love jihad” and an earlier incident where a man allegedly recorded an indecent video of a woman.

Similar Incident Last Year Shows Public Retribution For Alleged Misconduct

A similar incident was reported in September 2024 in Uttar Pradesh, where a man was beaten by a woman after being accused of sharing doctored obscene photos of her daughter with prospective grooms.

According to NDTV, the accused had allegedly edited the woman's photographs into inappropriate images and circulated them, reportedly jeopardising her marriage prospects.

Initially, the local community panchayat sought to resolve the matter amicably and considered forgiving the man to protect his future. But the girl's mother insisted on exacting punishment herself, stating that she would not forgive him until she struck him with her slippers. A panchayat member agreed to this condition, and the man was subsequently beaten.

Following the incident, it was decided that no police action would be taken against the man. The police later said that they had no prior information about the case, but said they would investigate if required.



