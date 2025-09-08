15-Year-Old Girl Swept Away While Crossing River In Uttarkashi

A 15-year-old girl crossing the Tons river by a trolley on Monday morning fell into it and was swept away by its strong currents.

Fifteen-year-old Sabina, daughter of Yasin and a resident of village Bhankwad (lower Shera Tok), was crossing the Tons river with her aunt Memna in a trolley when its rope got stuck, disturbing its balance. As a result, she fell into the river, district disaster management officer Shardul Gusain said.

She was swept away by the strong currents of the river which was in spate following heavy rains, he said.

The mishap occurred around 7.30 am near Mori in the district.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search but no trace of her could be found till late evening.

The girl's aunt accompanying her is safe, Gusain said.

Locals have to cross the river in a trolley due to the absence of a bridge.

They have long been demanding the construction of a concrete bridge so that they do not have to risk their lives.

