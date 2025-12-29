Congress Stumbles Over Data Chief's "Tamil Nadu Debt Levels Alarming" Post

A Congress functionary's remark – unfavourably comparing Tamil Nadu's debt levels with Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh – has dropped his party in hot water before an election in the southern state in April / May next year.

Praveen Chakravarthy, chief of a Congress body representing working professionals, declared on X Tamil Nadu "has the highest outstanding debt among all states". He then called its debt levels "alarming" and pointed to high interest payments – third across India – and a high debt-to-GDP ratio.

Chakravarthy's post was in response to a comment by DMK MP Kanimozhi praising her party for having 'transformed Tamil Nadu into an advanced (and) developed state.

The problem – the Congress is allied with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the two have agreed to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election together as well.

Predictably, Chakravarthy's comment has drawn sharp responses from the Tamil party, with the state's Industries Minister, Dr TRB Rajaa, leading the charge.

Dr Rajaa was dismissive of the apparent slap-down; "… please avoid engaging with anyone with private agendas. We have a larger war to fight with those trying to curtail the growth of Tamil Nadu. Beware of unwanted distractions," he said on X, ending with internet slang "IYKYK."

And ex-Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla accused Chakravarthy of fear-mongering and pointed out the state's borrowings were for capital investment and asset creation. He also pointed out the Tamil Nadu economy had grown by 39 per cent over the past five years expanded by Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

The Congress rushed to its ally's defence.

Party MP Jothimani called it 'unfair' to compare the two states and highlighted Tamil Nadu's achievements in education, healthcare, industrial growth, and social justice.

Unsurprisingly the BJP has pounced, gleefully, on Chakravarthy's remark.

Former state unit chief K Annamalai accused the DMK of distorting data to claim an 'advanced economy' and stressed the doubling of debt under the rival party's government.

And party spokesperson CR Kesavan mocked the Congress for a "self goal".

This back-and-forth will rumble on yet but the potentially bigger story is the timing of the X post.

Days earlier Aadhav Arjuna, from actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – which has declared the DMK its 'political enemy' and vowed to bring down Chief Minister MK Stalin's government – hinted at a possible deal with the Congress, leading to talk about shifting political equations in the state.

Arjuna's remark followed the Congress reportedly demanding as many as 76 of the state's 234 seats in next year's election. The Congress also wanted a share of ministerial power in the event of re-election.

RECAP | Congress Seeks Larger Role In Tamil Nadu Seat-Sharing Talks

In the 2021 election the party contested 25 seats and won 18 – an impressive 72 per cent strike rate – but its fortunes have nosedived in elections since, capped by November's Bihar rout.

The Congress' argument is that the DMK cannot win a second consecutive term without its help, particularly since its votes are crucial in pockets where the DMK's presence is relatively poor.

The Congress-DMK relationship remains amiable, so far, though that could change, quickly, if seat-share talks go badly or if the row over Chakravarthy's comment spirals, which it likely will with the BJP, and its state ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, taking aim.

Should that relationship break down, election observers suggest the Congress could shift its weight behind Vijay's TVK, an electoral newcomer that has rapidly become a dark horse.

The TVK has made it clear it will not ally with the DMK or the BJP. Vijay has been much softer in his attacks on the AIADMK, from whom he also poached campaign strategist KA Sengottaiyan.

