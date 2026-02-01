US Immigration Officials Grilled By Congress Over Trump Crackdown

The heads of US immigration agencies faced heavy criticism in Congress Tuesday as they defended President Donald Trump's mass deportation drive and fielded questions about the fatal shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis.

Trump acknowledged in the wake of the Minneapolis killings that a "softer touch" may be needed on immigration, and his administration announced concessions including the withdrawal of hundreds of officers from the Midwestern city.

But the issue remains far from resolved, with Democrats demanding changes to the way the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducts its immigration sweeps and threatening to block its funding, while Trump's administration vows to maintain its deportation efforts, with backing from Republican lawmakers.

"The president tasked us with mass deportation, and we are fulfilling that mandate," Todd Lyons, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said in his opening remarks during the Tuesday hearing on DHS oversight.

He testified alongside Rodney Scott, the head of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Citizenship and Immigration Services director Joseph Edlow.

Scott hailed efforts on the southern US frontier, saying CBP "spent the last year rebuilding what was an intentionally broken border" and that "the United States... enjoys the most secure border in our nation's history."

The Trump administration officials faced a barrage of criticism and tough questions from Democratic lawmakers over the major crackdown on migrants in multiple US cities, which Republican representatives largely defended.

"This administration and the agencies represented before us have shown a complete and utter disregard for the law and the Constitution," Democratic Representative Tim Kennedy said.

Incomplete and insufficient

Representative Eli Crane, a Republican, pushed back on criticism of immigration enforcement, accusing Democrats of seeking to "demonize ICE and Homeland Security" and blaming them for allowing "illegal aliens" into the country.

In Minneapolis, thousands of federal agents in recent weeks have conducted raids in what the administration claims are targeted operations against criminals. The crackdown has seen detentions of broad categories of immigrants and sometimes citizens.

The operations have sparked mass protests in the city, and the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti less than three weeks apart last month led to a wave of outrage.

When Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell asked Tuesday if Lyons would apologize to Good and Pretti's families over the Trump administration's initial description of them as "domestic terrorists," he declined, saying he would not comment on active investigations.

Opposition Democrats have been calling for sweeping reforms to ICE operations, including ending mobile patrols, prohibiting agents from concealing their faces, and requiring warrants.

Democratic leaders in Congress are also threatening to block the 2026 funding bill for DHS. The White House has indicated it is willing to negotiate, but its response has failed to satisfy opposition lawmakers so far.

"Republicans shared an outline of a counterproposal, which included neither details nor legislative text," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

They denounced the White House response as "incomplete and insufficient in terms of addressing the concerns Americans have about ICE's lawless conduct," and said they were awaiting further details.

If negotiations fail, DHS could face a funding shortfall starting Saturday. CBP and ICE operations could continue using funds approved by Congress last year, but other sub-agencies such as federal disaster organization FEMA could be affected.

