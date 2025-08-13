On Camera, UP Man Slaps Sister, Beats Boyfriend With Iron Rod At Pizza Joint

A woman and her boyfriend were attacked at a pizza joint in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Led by the woman's brother, a group of men attacked the couple who were reportedly on a date at Pepper's Pizza on Freeganj Road in the Nagar Kotwali area.

As per CCTV footage, the brother, enraged upon seeing his sister with her boyfriend, began attacking the young man. His friends joined in, kicking and punching the man and hitting him with iron rods.

When the sister tried to intervene, her brother hit him too. Footage shows him repeatedly slapping her, leaving her helpless as she fell onto a seat, and continuing to thrash her.

The boyfriend was later forcibly taken away by the group.

The Hapur Police said in a statement, "Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Hapur Nagar Police Station promptly took action and initiated preventive measures against the accused involved in the assault."

Earlier, in Hapur, a teenage girl attacked a shopkeeper with a blade after he refused to exchange purchased items. CCTV footage captured the girl, reportedly around 15 years old, verbally abusing the shopkeeper before attacking him with the blade, leaving him with severe injuries on his hands and stomach.

Before that, a Mathura woman filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and in-laws after they allegedly beat her for insisting that her daughter continue studies beyond Class 10.

The woman said her husband Hemant had been harassing her since their marriage in 2008, but she tolerated it for the sake of their three children. The situation escalated on May 21 when she requested that their eldest daughter be allowed to pursue further education. The husband reportedly refused and assaulted her, while her in-laws joined in and allegedly threatened her life.