Woman Insists Daughter Studies Further, Gets Beaten Up By Husband: Cops

A woman in Mathura has filed a domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws for allegedly beating her because she insisted on allowing her daughter to continue studying after Class 10, police said on Tuesday.

Rani Saini, a resident of Gaura Nagar Colony here, alleged that her husband Hemant had been harassing her since they got married in 2008 but she endured the abuse for the sake of her three children, aged 16, 10 and nine, police said.

Matters escalated on May 21 when she requested her husband to allow their eldest daughter who had passed the Class 10 exam to study further. He allegedly refused and said he would not support her schooling, Vrindavan police station SHO Prashant Kapil said.

When she protested, she was subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault, he said citing her complaint. She also claimed that her in-laws, including her mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law, supported Hemant and joined in the assault, even threatening to kill her.

Following the incident, Rani lodged complaints against all members of her husband's family on Wednesday.

