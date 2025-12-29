Truck Carrying Husk Overturns And Crushes Bolero In UP, SUV Driver Dies On Spot

In a horrific road accident, a person was killed when a husk-laden truck overturned onto a moving Bolero in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared online, took place at the busy Pahadi Gate intersection on the Rampur-Nainital Highway on Sunday evening.

As the Bolero attempted to negotiate a turn at a highway cut, the following truck swerved to avoid a collision. The truck's wheel mounted the central road divider, causing the heavily laden vehicle to lose balance and topple directly onto the Bolero, crushing it completely.

Truck Overturns And Crushes Bolero, Car Driver Dies On Spot pic.twitter.com/gSu336v856 NDTV (@ndtv) December 29, 2025

As per reports, the Bolero vehicle belonged to a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Electricity Department. The driver of the Bolero died instantly at the scene. The SDO was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, as the driver was returning after dropping him off at a substation.

Teams from three local police stations, along with fire brigade and ambulance services, responded to the site. A crane was deployed to lift the truck and recover the victim from the flattened SUV.

The crash caused significant traffic disruption on the Rampur-Nainital Highway for several hours while authorities cleared the wreckage.

Upon receiving the information, SP Nilesh Kumar, Sadar SDM Janardan Prasad Aggarwal, CO Arun Kumar Singh, station in-charge Deepak Kumar, and Laheri SHO Virender Prasad reached the Sadar Hospital to inquire about the incident. Authorities are now investigating how the truck lost stability and overturned.

On social media, the tragic accident has highlighted concerns about heavy vehicle safety and road traffic risks, sparking calls for improved safety protocols on rural highways.