Tamil Nadu Teens Attack Migrant Worker With Machete, Leave Him Bloodied

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested four teenagers for allegedly assaulting a migrant worker near Chennai. In a video that has gone viral, a group of four boys was seen harassing and attacking a migrant worker inside a suburban train that was on the way to Thiruthani from Chennai. One of the accused later shared the assault video as an Instagram reel, brandishing a machete and using a Tamil song as background music.

In another video, the accused were seen striking the victim with machetes, with one of the attackers posing next to his body with a 'victory' sign.

The attack left the victim, a resident of Maharashtra, bloodied. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvallur Government Hospital.

All four accused, aged 17, were later detained. Three of them were then sent to a juvenile home in Chengalpattu, while the fourth accused was released on bail, with the court citing his studies.

Karti Chidambaram, the Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, called on the state police to make the public feel safe.

"I reiterate my earlier demand. Time has come for the Tamil Nadu police to prove its mettle. A statewide "Show of Force" operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads & identity checks must be done. All history sheeters must be required to report to the nearest police station thrice a week," Chidambaram, whose party, Congress, is in alliance with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, posted on X.

Opposition parties, which have been cornering the Chief Minister MK Stalin government ahead of the assembly elections due next year in Tamil Nadu, said the DMK has failed to control the drug menace in the state.

"DMK's Dravidian model achievement. When drugs get into the hands of juveniles, this is what happens. Tamil Nadu is the new Amsterdam and narcotic state of India. These boys should not be treated as juveniles; they should be treated as adults," AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan said.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan called it an "isolated incident".

"When the incident came to light, the police immediately took action. Thousands of migrant labourers across Tamil Nadu feel safe in the state," he said.