UP Government Launches AI-Based App "YAKSH" To Strengthen Policing In State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a two-day conference of senior police officers here on Saturday and launched an AI-based "YAKSH" app to strengthen policing and preventive law enforcement in the state.

The conference, titled "Police Manthan", focused on challenges ranging from cybercrime and human trafficking to emerging issues such as social media, officials said.

In a post on X, the UP Police said officers will participate in 11 sessions to shape the strategic priorities and future road map for policing in the state.

Adityanath was accorded a traditional guard of honour at the event and was welcomed with a bouquet by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and Additional Director General of Police (PAC) Ram Krishna Swarnkar, it said.

The conference will end on Sunday, it added.

"The objective of the conference is to strengthen people-centric policing, develop a technology-based modern policing system and ensure effective and swift action against crime and criminals," the DGP told reporters.

लखनऊ स्थित पुलिस मुख्यालय में आज दो दिवसीय 'पुलिस मंथन' वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी सम्मेलन-2025 के शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में सहभाग किया।



इस अवसर पर बीट पुलिसिंग में सुधार एवं तकनीकी उन्नयन हेतु 'यक्ष' ऐप का लोकार्पण भी किया।



विगत साढ़े 08 वर्षों में @Uppolice द्वारा किए गए प्रयासों का ही… pic.twitter.com/YavhyGzcz1 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 27, 2025

The chief minister will remain present for both days of the session, he added.

Krishna said the conference replaces the traditional annual "Police Week" to ensure a sharper focus for outcome-oriented brainstorming sessions.

Several thematic sessions were held on the first day, with detailed presentations on beat policing, technology-driven initiatives, and best practices made before Adityanath, police sources said.

During the event, the chief minister also launched "YAKSH" app, a digital version of the beat book developed using AI and big data analytics, officials said, adding that the app will maintain comprehensive data on crimes, criminals and sensitive areas.

YAKSH will simplify the daily work of beat personnel through features -- station-wise offender databases, beat-level verification, AI-based suspect identification, voice search, gang-link analysis and movement alerts, they said.

Discussions also covered women-related crimes, child protection and human trafficking, with Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Security Organisation) Padmaja Chauhan presenting on key initiatives, including Mission Shakti centres, awareness programmes, family dispute resolution clinics, and law enforcement in rape cases.

ADG Gorakhpur Zone Ashok Mutha Jain gave a presentation on the Bahu-Beti Sammelan, while deliberations were also held on police station management and upgradation.

Another officer presented the "Smart SHO Dashboard", which will allow station house officers to monitor complaints, crimes, and staff performance on a single platform.

The dashboard will improve grievance redressal, reduce pendency, enhance accountability of police personnel and make traffic management and crime monitoring more effective, officials said.

