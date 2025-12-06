'<i>Yamaraj</i> Will be Waiting For You': Yogi Adityanath On Encounters

Uttar Pradesh should become a $1-trillion economy by 2029-30 and one of the things that was needed to kickstart this development was the restoration of law and order in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

On encounters being something Uttar Pradesh has exported to the rest of the country, the chief minister said the earth should be freed of the burden of those who have become a burden on the system, and his government adopts a policy of zero tolerance.

In a conversation in Hindi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath, who is Uttar Pradesh's longest-serving chief minister, also spoke about what he considers his biggest achievement in his two terms, how his government helped home buyers, and his vision for the state.

Asked what he would consider a "masterstroke" in his two terms as chief minister, the BJP leader said it was hard to single out one, but he was grateful to have seen the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir being laid, its construction, and the hoisting of the 'Dharma Dhwaj' (flag) at the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

"It was an important moment in my life when, after 500 years, the foundation stone for the construction of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi was laid in Ayodhya by PM Modi. After 500 years, a Ram Temple was constructed in Ayodhya and the 'Dharam Dhwaj' was hoisted. These were three events, and I have three generations associated with the movement... As the chief minister, I have been fortunate to dedicate that service at the feet of the Lord. I have been blessed with an opportunity to do my duty towards my heritage, my country and my religion," Yogi Adityanath said.

Asked if Kashi and Mathura - the Gyanvapi mosque dispute in Varanasi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute - are next, the BJP leader said "we will get everywhere, we are everywhere".

"Every society should be proud of its heritage and these efforts are in that direction. We are grateful to the Supreme Court for its order (on the Ram Temple)... And today (December 6) is an important day. The disputed structure (Babri Mosque), which was a 'kalank' (blot), was removed and the way was paved for a heritage to be reestablished," he said.

"For the development of the country, to present a new example to the future generation, this (Ram Janmabhoomi) campaign, this movement, all of these were necessary. Whatever happens in the future, we will play an active role in this form," he added.

Development, Law And Order

To a question on the development roadmap for Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said the Prime Minister has set a target of India becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2027 and a $30-trillion economy by 2047. This, he said, can be achieved only when India's most populous state also works towards it, and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly held a continuous discussion for 27 hours in August to come up with a vision document.

"Our goal is that, by 2029-30, Uttar Pradesh will become a $1-trillion economy and a $6-trillion economy by 2047. And Uttar Pradesh will definitely achieve it. We have seen progress on this in three years The progress of the last three years is in this direction and I believe we will achieve a developed India, developed Uttar Pradesh; self-reliant India, self-reliant Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The chief minister said investing in Uttar Pradesh was meaningless eight years ago because, "When a person himself is not safe, how will his investment be safe?"

To change this, he said, his government adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, towards corruption and the corrupt, and he is satisified when he sees a much better law-and-order situation today.

Encounters

When he was told that, after a rape in Maharashtra, the accused was shot in the leg and someone on TV said a "full encounter" should have been done, and asked whether Uttar Pradesh has exported this model as well, along with development, the chief minister said his policy is one of zero tolerance.

"See, the earth should be freed of the burden of people who are burdening the system. This freedom from burden is not for the earth alone, but also for the people themselves. We said zero tolerance. And we often say that if you play with the safety of our daughter, then a 'yamaraj' will be waiting for you at the next crossroads, to cut your ticket to hell, and your path to hell is decided," Yogi Adityanath said.

"Because every person wants justice, and wants timely justice. Whichever path this justice may take. And the audacity of the criminals, the mafia should be stopped... If their language is different, we will have to explain things to them in their language. And we have done that," he added.

The chief minister asserted that Uttar Pradesh is now mafia-free and is not associated with 'one district, one mafia', but 'one district, one product' and 'one district, one college'.

Infrastructure, Housing

Yogi Adityanath said his government is focusing on infrastructure development, as is evidenced by Metros, expressways and airports.

"And now, we are going to inaugurate the biggest airport in the country in the next two months, the Noida International Airport," he said.

Another focus area, the BJP leader said, is urbanisation, and several housing reforms have been brought in for this.

"We have solved the problem of builders and buyers. When we came to power, there were 3.5 lakh buyers in Noida and Greater Noida alone, whose money was stuck with builders. We took action on this and 1.25 lakh people got their houses in the first year itself... I am happy to say most buyers have got their houses," he said.

Women, the BJP leader said, are also feeling safe in Uttar Pradesh now and are getting the benefits of both state and central schemes.