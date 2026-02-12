Murder Accused Shot Dead In Encounter With UP Police

A 36-year-old reward carrying fugitive was shot dead in an encounter in the Budhana area early Thursday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the accused, Amjad, opened fire at a police team during a vehicle check, triggering an exchange of fire.

"Amjad was killed in the retaliatory firing by the police," the SSP told reporters.

Amjad carried a reward of Rs 50,0 on information leading to his arrest.

A sub-inspector and a constable, Sandeep Choudhary and Isfak, sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were rushed to a hospital, he said.

Their condition was stated to be stable.

According to the police, Amjad was wanted in around 40 cases of loot and murder in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan.

Cases were filed against him in several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, he said.

The police seized his pistol and a motorcycle, the SSP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)