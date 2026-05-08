2 Minors Suffocate To Death As Mother Tries To Set Herself On Fire In UP

Two minor girls died of asphyxiation after their mother attempted self-immolation after an alleged family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Anita (30), wife of Jassi, a resident of Kairana town, allegedly set herself on fire on the bed inside a room of her house.

As the flames picked up, heavy smoke accumulated inside the closed room.

Anita's daughters Vandna (10) and one-and-a-half-year-old Jasprit, who were inside the room at the time, were suffocated and fell unconscious.

Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said police rushed to the spot after receiving the information, and shifted the injured woman and her children to a hospital.

Doctors declared Vandna and Jasprit dead on arrival, while Anita is undergoing treatment. The children's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to local residents, the incident took place in the absence of Anita's husband Jassi.

Police said a family dispute is suspected to have triggered the woman's attempt to kill herself.

An investigation is underway, they said.

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