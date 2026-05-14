VD Satheesan, Not KC Venugopal. Why Congress Picked The Man It Had To

The Congress bit the Kerala chief minister bullet Thursday and picked VD Satheesan - the 'people's choice' - over its preferred pick - KC Venugopal - as the head of its new government.

Satheesan, 61, was widely seen as the underdog in this race.

Venugopal seemed to tick most, if not all, of the Congress' boxes for this role. He has been credited with orchestrating the party's emphatic win in last month's election - the Congress-led United Democratic Front swept 102 of the state's 140 seats - and hailed as 'nayakan', or 'hero', in posters displayed outside the state offices of the party and its youth wing.

He was also the choice of 47 of the party's 63 MLAs and has significant administrative experience, having served as a minister at party-led governments at the centre and state. And the 63-year-old was also backed by Rahul Gandhi - who may no longer be the Congress boss but retains enormous influence over party decisions - and seen as 'way ahead' in the race.

But the longer the Congress took to make the announcement - today's presser confirming Satheesan came 10 days after the election result - the more it became clear there was a hitch.

Satheesan. Why?

The new chief minister has the political and electoral authority to match Venugopal.

He served as the Leader of the Opposition in the previous House and has dominated the Paravur seat, winning it from the Communist Party in 2001 and making it a Congress bastion.

And he is also seen as the 'people's candidate' - an edge underlined by a flood of angry posters this week warning the Congress against naming Venugopal as the new chief minister.

Man of the moment: VD Satheesan (File)

Finally, he has also been credited with critical interventions for the Congress' big win.

Satheesan was also heavily backed by the Indian Union Muslim League; the IUML is a senior member of the Congress-led UDF, contributing 22 seats to the new government.

Losing IUML support won't immediately rob the Congress of a House majority but it will leave its coalition only nine ahead of that mark, with four of those seats held by independent lawmakers.

What he sa

Venugopal. Why not?

There were good reasons to pick either leader.

But what likely swung the needle in Satheesan's favour was Venugopal's position as a Lok Sabha MP.

If the party were to install him as the new chief minister, he would have to resign that position and stand for a by-election within six months of being inducted to the state office. This, though, is not without precedence.

In 2011 and 2021 Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee was forced to contest by-elections to remain the Bengal chief minister. In 2017 Yogi Adityanath - and this is similar to Venugopal's case - was appointed as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when he was a MP too.

However, this also introduces uncertainty into the process.

Close but no cigar: Congress MP KC Venugopal loses race to be Kerala chief minister (File)

Venugopal would certainly have been fielded from a Congress stronghold - Ernakulam (held since 2011), for example - or from Alappuzha, which he held for a decade and which he still represents in the Lok Sabha.

But there is always the danger of an upset. And a defeat for Venugopal as the sitting chief minister - apart from upending the party's government - would have been an embarrassment.

Fielding Venugopal as chief minister would have also triggered a second by-election - for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat he currently holds - and for his party General Secretary position.

For these reasons, and likely more that will be revealed in the next few hours and days, the Congress opted to step back from the man it wanted and chose the man it had to.