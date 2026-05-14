VD Satheesan To Be Kerala Chief Minister, Congress Ends Suspense

VD Satheeshan it is. The Congress' Kerala Chief Minister suspense is over. The 61-year-old, former leader of opposition in the state assembly, is Congress' pick, beating competition from KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The delay in Kerala over the Chief Minister's choice was reminiscent of the situation in Karnataka, where the top post became a bone of contention between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, leading to unending friction between the two and their supporters.

The announcement comes 10 days after Congress-led United Democratic Front, or UDF, emerged the winner in Kerala polls. Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democractic Front, or LDF, missed out on a hat-trick of poll wins in the state.