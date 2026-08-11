Drug Accused Was In VD Satheesan's Social Media Team: Left Outfit's Big Charge

Three men were arrested in Kerala's Kasaragod with 139.29 grams of MDMA, with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) alleging that one of the accused is associated with Chief Minister VD Satheesan's social media team.

The arrested have been identified as PA Abdul Salam, KH Mohammed Hussain and PA Abbas, all residents of Vengola in Ernakulam district.

According to the DYFI, Mohammed Hussain is the coordinator of Satheesan's social media page, a Youth Congress functionary and the Youth Congress president of a panchayat booth.

The DYFI has also alleged that all three accused are active Congress workers.

The arrests were made at Kalikkadavu in Kasaragod, where authorities allegedly recovered the MDMA from the group.

The case has triggered a political controversy after photographs and details of the accused's purported links with senior Congress and UDF leaders surfaced.

DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj claimed that Hussain had close links with Satheesan and alleged that the Chief Minister, when he was Leader of the Opposition, had visited Hussain's house. He also claimed that Satheesan had visited Salam's house.

"The accused Mohammed Hussain is the coordinator of VD Satheesan's social media page. VD Satheesan had visited Hussain's house for a feast when he was the Leader of the Opposition," Sanoj alleged.

The DYFI further alleged that Hussain had participated in the Congress's anti-drug campaign.

DYFI said Salam had reportedly visited the Kerala Assembly along with minister PK Kunhalikutty, adding to the political controversy surrounding the arrests.

Sanoj has now demanded that the investigation be widened to examine the alleged political connections of the accused.

The DYFI leader demanded that the Chief Minister's Office also be brought within the ambit of the investigation.

Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan said whatever may be the accused's proximity to the party, no one will be spared. Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh told the media that any Youth Congress leader "even in close contact with such gangs won't be spared".