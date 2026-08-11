"Going To Kashi, Will Merge With God": Kerala Student Missing, Note Found

A Class 12 student in Kerala's Kannur has been missing since Saturday, August 9, after his father took away his mobile phone over concerns about his online gaming habit, his family has said.

Shiva Surya, a student of Ramavilasam Higher Secondary School at Chokli, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. His family, residents of Kariyad Puliyanambram, has filed a complaint with the Chokli Police.

The family said a note, purportedly written by the teenager, was later found on his study table.

"I am going to Kashi. I will spend the rest of my life there and merge with God," the note reportedly said.

According to his A Jigeesh, the teenager had developed a habit of playing online games and had lost money through gaming. Following this, Jigeesh took away his son's mobile phone.

The family said Shiva Surya went missing soon after, and the family has received no information about his whereabouts despite police intensifying the search and relatives and neighbours joining in to help.

There is no confirmation yet that the teenager travelled to Kashi, as mentioned in the note.

Several public representatives, as well as political and social leaders, have visited the family.

BJP Kannur district president Biju Elakkuzhi, who visited the family, urged the police to intensify the search and trace Shiva Surya at the earliest.