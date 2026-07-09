Andhra Man Beats Gaming Addict Son To Death Over Loan App Debt

In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district, a father beat his young son to death over his loan payment calls.

The man who died has been identified as 22-year-old Vamsi Krishna, who had recently completed his BCA degree in Bengaluru and returned to his native village. Vamsi Krishna had become addicted to online gaming and betting and was also struggling with debts taken through mobile loan applications.

According to police and family, the man who died had allegedly borrowed money through loan apps, forcing his parents to repay around Rs 40,000 earlier, while for the pending loan, the agents were troubling the family.

His mother Leelavathi said that loan app representatives continued to call and demand repayment of an additional amount of nearly Rs 1 lakh, creating severe pressure on the family.

Unable to cope with the constant calls and financial stress, Vamsi Krishna allegedly began harassing his parents, who said his mental condition had deteriorated in recent times. The repeated conflicts reportedly led to tension between him and his father Vasanth Rao.

Amid loan agents' calls, financial trouble and frequent family disputes, in a fit of anger, Vasanth Rao allegedly attacked his son with a wooden stick, causing serious injuries which later caused the death of his only son.

The parents said they never expected the situation to end in such a tragedy and blamed the online betting and loan app harassment behind the tragic incident.

Police have registered a case and detained the father while further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.