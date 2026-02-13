Hyderabad Man, 27, Becomes Chain Snatcher To Fund Online Gaming Addiction

Hyderabad Police's Commissioner's Task Force cracked a daylight chain-snatching case, arresting a 27-year-old man who had allegedly turned to crime to fund his growing addiction to online gaming. The police also recovered the stolen gold chain and the vehicle used in the crime.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Salman Pasha, a resident of Hyderabad. He had studied up to the 10th standard before discontinuing his education. Later, he moved to Hyderabad in search of work and took up a job as a driver with a travel company in Jubilee Hills.

According to police officials, Salman Pasha was struggling with financial problems due to family issues and a low income. During this period, he reportedly became addicted to online gaming, especially a betting-based game called Aviator. To deal with his debts and continue playing the game, he allegedly turned to chain snatching.

Police said that on February 8, after finishing his night shift, he was near Abids, a busy commercial area in Hyderabad, when he noticed a woman walking alone. He allegedly targeted her, snatched the gold chain from her neck, and fled on his Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle.

The victim, Dumpala Sirisha (25), a staff nurse staying in a hostel, filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered based on her statement.

Following credible information, the Task Force arrested the accused and recovered a 17-gram gold chain, a Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle, a mobile phone, and Rs 33,000 in cash.

The accused and the seized property have been handed over to the local police station for further investigation and legal action.

