Hyderabad Top Cop's Warning After Man Lies Under Moving Train For Reel: "Nothing But Foolishness"

In a recent viral incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a man was seen lying between railway tracks while a train sped directly over him. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar issued a stern warning following the circulation of the clip, calling the act "nothing but foolishness."

The video shows a man waiting for a train to approach before flattening himself between the tracks. The narrow clearance between his body and the moving train allowed him to survive the dangerous stunt. Immediately after the train passed, the man stood up unharmed and posed for a second person recording the act, specifically for viral content.

Commissioner Sajjanar highlighted that even a one-second miscalculation could have resulted in certain death. He urged aspiring influencers to stop chasing online attention through life-threatening acts.

"Running behind virality and attempting such stunts may look heroic, but in reality, it is nothing but foolishness. A split-second mistake could cost lives. Be Responsible, Not Reckless," the video was captioned.

The video sparked a strong reaction on social media, with many calling for strict action against those involved. One user wrote, "Not irresponsible these guys are spoiling other kids by nonsense actions. I think Australia did the right thing by stopping the use of Mobile phones for kids and now it's time we should act on it and specially these kind of acts should be banned and bring stringent law."

Another commented, "He deserves atleast 6 months of jail as a reward for his adventure."

A third said, "Railway department has to take action against him."

This incident follows a series of similar dangerous trends across India that have prompted strict police action. In Mau, a young man was recently investigated after recording a similar reel where a high-speed train passed over him. In January 2026, a group of men was condemned for placing wooden logs on tracks just to stop a Vande Bharat Express for a video.

Railway authorities have reiterated that such actions are punishable offenses under the Railways Act, 1989, and have instructed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to maintain a "zero tolerance" approach toward such stunts.