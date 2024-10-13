Video Of Elderly Man's Dangerous Stunt On Moving Train Shocks Internet

The elderly man can be seen hanging from the train's handle.

A video making the rounds on social media has drawn attention to an unusual and dangerous stunt. In the clip, an elderly man is seen hanging by the handle of a moving train, leaving many social media users amused and concerned. While such stunts are more commonly associated with younger individuals, the sight of an older man engaging in this risky behaviour has surprised many. However, it is not the first time such incidents have occurred.

Despite the clear danger of the act, the video has generated a flood of light-hearted comments. One user quipped, "And then people will say to sit with elders, learn something from them." Another humorously suggested that the elderly man's stunt was the reason for the delay in launching bullet trains in India.

However, the amusement surrounding these videos overlooks the serious risks involved in such behaviour. The incident brings to mind the tragic case of Farhat Azam Sheikh, a Mumbai teenager who became infamous for his dangerous stunts on local trains. Sheikh, whose skating stunt video went viral, lost both an arm and a leg on April 14 at Masjid railway station.

Sheikh later told authorities that the viral video was recorded on March 7 at Sewri station and was uploaded on social media to gain attention. After the accident, a video posted by Central Railway showed Sheikh, now amputated, appealing to the public to avoid such stunts, emphasizing the dangers involved.

Authorities have reiterated that such acts are not only illegal but also life-threatening. While the videos may bring fleeting online fame, they can have permanent and devastating consequences.