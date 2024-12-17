Viral Now: Indian Content Creator Travels On Top Of Train, Internet Says 'Real-Life Subway Surfers'

A viral video shows a man filming himself on top of a train (Photo: Instagram/ rahul_baba_ki_masti_)

Videos documenting different aspects of train journeys - from food and facilities to conversations and discoveries - often go viral on social media. But have you ever come across a video showing a person travelling on top of a train? Recently, an Indian vlogger named Rahul Gupta grabbed attention online with such a stunt. He uploaded a short reel on Instagram showing himself riding on top of the train's front engine! In the video, he mentions that he's in Bangladesh. He cautions people against trying to copy his actions, as he says he's taking a great risk to film such a video. Watch the complete reel below:

On his Instagram page, Rahul Gupta has shared several similar clips showing his unusual ways of train travel. This particular viral video has clocked over 19 million views so far on Instagram. In the comments, many people responded with sarcasm. Some joked that he didn't manage to get a seat so he decided to ride on top. Others wondered what would happen when the driver would use the horn - whose sound is usually almost deafening. A few were curious to know if he still paid for a ticket given his unusual 'seat'. Check out some of the other reactions below:

"That unemployed friend on a Tuesday afternoon."

"Added to bucket list."

"Real-life Subway surfers khelega." ["He'll play Subway Surfers in real life"]

"Bhai ek aeroplane ke upar baith kar banalo." ["Sit on top of an aeroplane and make a video."]

"Content aisa banao ki koi copy na kar paye." ["Making such content that cannot be imitated."]

"Bangladeshi Spiderman."

"Aapko upar chadhne ka permission kisne diya?" ["Who gave you permission to climb on top of the train?"]

Various train-related videos have gone viral in the recent past. Before this, a video showing a coolie (railway porter) lifting not just parcels but also passengers into a train took the internet by storm. Click here to read the full story.

