8 Viral Videos And Stories That Captivated Travel Lovers In 2024

Year Ender 2024: Here are some interesting travel-related viral stories from this year

Year Ender 2024: As 2024 draws to a close, many of us are reflecting on the past months and noting milestone moments - however big or small. Sometimes, even the simplest things that bring a smile to our faces or introduce us to a unique concept are worth remembering. This year, as travel lovers, we came across many viral stories that captivated us for different reasons. From videos celebrating human connections to creative travel-related ideas that left us fascinated, here are some of the highlights:

1. The stray dog that showed a lost hiker the way

A viral video captured how a hiker in the snow-capped Peruvian mountains was guided by a stray dog. In the clip, he asks the dog, "Hey, what on Earth are you doing up here? How did you get here? You are at 4,600 metres." The man explains that he lost his guide and asks the dog to lead the way. He then starts following the dog. "If we get lost, I'm blaming you. You're in charge now," the hiker jokes. Click here to know how the story ends.

2. Railways help marriage party avoid missing their train

A man shared a video on YouTube, later reshared by Eastern Railway on X (formerly Twitter). He describes how a marriage party of 35 people was about to miss the Saraighat Express from Howrah station. However, Indian Railways officials managed to make arrangements so they could board on time. Wagh later expressed his gratitude to the Railways for saving the day. Read the full article here.

3. An Indian villager's thoughtful concern for a foreign tourist

A heartwarming video captured an interaction between a foreign tourist and villagers in Madhya Pradesh. In the clip, an elderly woman gestures for the tourist to remove her earrings. Someone translates her request, and the tourist complies. Another villager holds the earring and marvels at its weight. The first woman then reveals her concern by pointing to her torn earlobe, likely damaged by heavy earrings over time. Check out the complete story here.

4. Thrilling photos and videos showing snow in North India

As winter set in across India, travel lovers eagerly awaited glimpses of snow-covered northern landscapes. Photos and videos of the season's first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir mesmerized social media users (Read more here). Shimla also welcomed its first December snowfall in two decades, thrilling visitors. Find out more about it here.

Photo Credit: Unsplash (for representational purposes only)

5. An "animated" take on train announcements, brimming with nostalgia

Several aspects of train travel evoke nostalgia, including the familiar "Yaatri kripya dhyan dein" announcements. A hilarious viral reel on Instagram added a twist to this memory. It features a cartoon woman animatedly mimicking the announcement style, with playful expressions and exaggerated movements that add humour to an otherwise monotonous routine. Click here for the complete story.

6. Pakistani student helps Indian vlogger in Iran

An Indian travel vlogger, "On Road Indian," faced connectivity issues upon landing in Iran. He met a young Pakistani student, Hussain, at the airport, who helped him access a VPN and invited him home to sort things out. This act of kindness made the vlogger's first day in Iran a memorable one. Read the entire article here.

7. "Christmas Train of Lights" takes the internet by storm

Footage of the 'Christmas Train of Lights,' a festive-themed steam train in Southern England, went viral. The train, adorned with vibrant lights, celebrates the holiday season. A local photographer captured its trial run, showcasing bright shades of blue, pink, yellow, green, and orange illuminating the dark scenery. Check out the full story here.

8. Hong Kong Disneyland's Talking Trash Can

A "talking trash can" at Hong Kong Disneyland amused visitors and went viral. Equipped with AI, the trash moves around and speaks in a child-like voice. In the clip, it says in the local language, "I want to eat garbage. Is there really none? Aaaah! The garbage is gone." Its adorable antics made it a social media sensation. Check out the complete story here.