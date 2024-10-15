Heartwarming Interaction Between Foreigner And Local Woman In Madhya Pradesh Village Goes Viral

A viral video shows a villager's concern for a foreigner (Photo: Instagram/ saloni_abraham)

Recently, a clip showing an interaction between a tourist from abroad and villagers in Madhya Pradesh won many hearts online. In the now-viral video, we see one elderly woman leaning towards the foreigner and telling her to remove her earrings (in Hindi). The people around chuckle and one of them translates her words. She removes her earring and tries to hand it to the woman, who refuses to hold it. However, another woman from the village who is standing next to her takes it in her hand. She marvels at how heavy the earring is.

The first woman explains the reason for her advice. She points out her own earlobe, which has been torn apart apparently due to the weight of earrings over the years. The foreigner smiles but puts the earrings back on. Someone off-camera explains to the village women that she is wearing them because she likes doing so. The first woman says that she understands but still fears that her ear may tear apart (like her own).

In the caption, the Instagram user wrote, "I called my friend to Madhya Pradesh so I could show her one of the raw sides of India. While we wanted to play with the baby goats in a very small village of 10-12 houses, these old ladies were quite astonished to see a foreigner and her piercings. As the old woman's ear got torn apart just by wearing some kind of earrings she was advising my friend to remove it to save the ear." Watch the video below:

In the comments section, many users were touched by the old woman's thoughtfulness. Check out some of the reactions below:

"This is so beautiful."

"Lovely interaction."

"Old lady is worried about her ear."

"Village people are so pure."

"The old ladies are asking to remove the heavy earrings as they are hurting the ears. She is explaining how her ears were cut due to heavy earrings. That's how they show love."

"Beautiful and simple interaction."

"Those old ladies were saying they already know the future because if you wear these for a long time, your ears would be cut like theirs. Because they used to wear these."

